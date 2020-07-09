Teen reported missing in Northern California

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Police in Northern California are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Kaylena Hope Bledsoe was last seen on the morning of July 8 in Happy Camp, California.
Investigators believe Kaylena may be with 20-year-old James Montross. There’s a possibility they were headed to Southern Oregon in a burgundy Chevy HHR with New York license plates.
Kaylena is described as Native American, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds with black hair and dark eyes.
No description was provided for James Montross.
Anyone who sees any sign of Kaylena is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.