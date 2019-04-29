Teen sentenced for double fatal crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – A teen pleaded guilty to his part in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a motorcyclist and his passenger after a silver Ford Mustang collided with them head-on on Highway 234.
Last spring, Oregon State Police said Zachry Adam Kindred was driving under the influence near Eagle Point when he struck a motorcycle carrying 60-year-old Daniel Foster and 54-year-old Catherine Hock, both residents of Trail.
OSP says when troopers arrived on scene with emergency personnel, both Foster and Hock were already dead. Two other teens were in the car with Kindred while he was driving but none were injured according to troopers.
Kindred, 17 at the time, was charged as an adult for two counts of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of DUII.
On April 29, 2019, Kindred pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants and two charges of criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to spend 68 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“He’s going to have to live with the fact that he killed two people,” said Capt. Tim Fox, OSP. “I don’t think that’s going to be easy for anyone to live with. So we ask that people be very cautious, know your surroundings and don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”