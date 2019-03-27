Teen sentenced for pushing Washington State girl off bridge

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (NBC) – The teen caught on camera pushing her friend from a bridge in Washington State was sentenced Wednesday.
On August 7, 2018, a group of girls were daring another to jump from the outside ledge of a bridge. When 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson showed some apprehension, prosecutors say that’s when 18-year-old Taylor Smith stepped up and shoved her off the ledge.
Holgerson’s 60-foot plunge into the water below ended in a belly-flop. She suffered six broken ribs, a punctured lung, and air bubbles in her chest.
Following an investigation, prosecutors charged Smith with reckless endangerment.
Eventually, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment.
On March 27, a judge sentenced Smith to two days behind bars and 38 days of serving on a work crew. Her sentence started immediately.