Teen suspected of stealing and crashing city-owned truck

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are looking for a 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a Grants Pass Parks Department pickup-truck that was later found crashed along Highway 62.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Athenian Russell is suspected of stealing the keys to the truck Thursday morning while a Parks Department employee was distracted.
Police said he drove the truck to Kellogg Street in Gold Hill where neighbors saw him unload tools from the truck at a home. Russell then drove away before police could arrive.
At around 1:00 p.m., officers were made aware of a crash involving the stolen pickup truck on Highway 62 near milepost 32.
Authorities in Jackson County are searching for Russell who is believed to be in the area on foot.
Russel is described as 5’3” tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
As of 3:30 p.m., Athenian Russell is still at large.