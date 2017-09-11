Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Klamath Falls.
On September 9, a woman was shot on the Foothills Boulevard bike trail, according to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.
She was flown to Oregon Health and Sciences University where she remains in stable but critical condition.
Following the shooting, officers identified 18-year-old Brittain McAuliff–an escapee from the Oregon Youth Authority–as the primary suspect.
According to D.A. Costello, McAuliffe told other he “intended to engage in a gun battle with law enforcement.”
Acting on this information, the SWAT and Major Crime Team were activated.
Prosecutors said on September 10, investigators tracked down McAuliffe. He later surrendered to officers without incident.
McAuliffe is being held on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
“The dedication, patience and caution exhibited by all of the law enforcement community was exemplary,” Costello wrote. “The past 48 hours was stressful and tense, demanding 24-7 devotion and receiving it. Thanks go out to Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Klamath Community Corrections for putting their lives on the line to protect our community. “