Teen wounded in shooting near Santa Rosa high school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – A teen was shot near a high school in Santa Rosa, causing multiple lockdowns of neighboring schools while authorities searched for the suspected shooter.

NBC Bay Area reported the shooting happened just before 9:00 a.m. near Ridgeway High School.

Shortly after the incident, a 17-year-old victim appeared at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their abdomen. They were listed in stable condition.

After a search of the area, police were able to detain a person within the Ridgeway High School campus who they believe is the shooter.

So far, the gun hasn’t been found. There is no evidence the weapon is on school property, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and it was never considered to be an active shooter situation.

