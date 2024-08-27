Teenager found guilty of second-degree assault after shooting another teen

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 26, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The verdict is in. A teenager from Grants Pass is headed to prison, found guilty of second-degree assault, but not attempted murder, after shooting another teen several times late last year.

18-year-old Joseph Lopez shot Andrew Ramirez just outside the front door of Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings last December.

Lopez’s attorney argued Ramirez was also pulling a gun and Lopez fired in self-defense.

The jury started deliberating Friday and came back Monday afternoon.

They found Lopez guilty of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lopez was acquitted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

His sentencing is set for September 3rd.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content