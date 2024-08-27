Teenager found guilty of second-degree assault after shooting another teen

MEDFORD, Ore.- The verdict is in. A teenager from Grants Pass is headed to prison, found guilty of second-degree assault, but not attempted murder, after shooting another teen several times late last year.

18-year-old Joseph Lopez shot Andrew Ramirez just outside the front door of Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings last December.

Lopez’s attorney argued Ramirez was also pulling a gun and Lopez fired in self-defense.

The jury started deliberating Friday and came back Monday afternoon.

They found Lopez guilty of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lopez was acquitted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

His sentencing is set for September 3rd.

