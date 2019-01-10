Home
Teens arrested for assaulting homeless man in Grants Pass

Teens arrested for assaulting homeless man in Grants Pass

Crime Local News Top Stories

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three 14-year-olds were arrested for assaulting a homeless man in Grants Pass last month.

On the evening of December 27, someone reported an altercation involving about seven people in Riverside Park.

When officers arrived, a group of five to eight teens fled the park toward Southeast 7th Street.

At the scene, police found a 53-year-old transient man with a broken arm and a cut to his forehead. Police said the teens used a glass bottle and a child’s scooter as weapons in the attack.

Grants Pass police worked with a school resource officer to identify three 14-year-old male suspects. They were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center for assault. Two of them were also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »