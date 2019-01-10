Teens arrested for assaulting homeless man in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three 14-year-olds were arrested for assaulting a homeless man in Grants Pass last month.
On the evening of December 27, someone reported an altercation involving about seven people in Riverside Park.
When officers arrived, a group of five to eight teens fled the park toward Southeast 7th Street.
At the scene, police found a 53-year-old transient man with a broken arm and a cut to his forehead. Police said the teens used a glass bottle and a child’s scooter as weapons in the attack.
Grants Pass police worked with a school resource officer to identify three 14-year-old male suspects. They were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center for assault. Two of them were also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.