Teens in Medford stabbing back in court for hearing

MEDFORD, Ore.– Two Medford teenagers accused of stabbing a family member were back in juvenile court Friday. The 13 and 14-year-old girls are being charged with attempted murder, assault and conspiracy to commit murder.
While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom in order to protect the identities of the minors, NBC5 News was able to sit in and take notes. Both girls were brought in but remained silent the whole time as attorneys and prosecutors discussed what comes next.
The attorney for the two teenagers accused of stabbing their mother said there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done before a trial can even be discussed. The prosecution agreed, saying it was waiting on lab results before moving forward.
“We’re still waiting on quite a bit of discovery right now since it’s so early in the case,” said Ruby Herriott, Jackson County deputy district attorney. “We have reports that are still coming in, we have crime lab information coming in, things like that.”
The DA says the incident happened late January at an apartment on Western Avenue in West Medford. Prosecutors say one of the teens stabbed the victim while the other was involved in the planning of it.
Family tells us the mother has since been released from a Medford hospital and is recovering.
While the hearing only lasted about 10 minutes, the girls’ attorney decided to waive detention reviews for both girls meaning they will not be released at this time.
Both teens have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their next hearing is scheduled for March 20.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.