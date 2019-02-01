Temperature in Minnesota dips close to -60°

COTTON, Minn. (KBJR/NBC) – Cotton, Minnesota was the coldest spot in the nation this week at nearly 60 degrees below zero.
A co-op observer for the National Weather Service recorded a reading of 55.9 degrees below zero—the coldest temperature reading in the entire country—and just 4 degrees away from tying the record set in 1996.
People like mechanic Mike Pechtold is outside every day working on his cars. He said he is definitely looking forward to the warm up this weekend with expected temperatures in the 30s, a whopping 80-degree change for the warmer.
The joke around Cotton is: when it gets above zero, put on the shorts and go sit by the pool.
The all-time low temperature in the state of Minnesota was set in Tower in 1996 at 60 degrees below zero.