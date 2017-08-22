Tempers flare at Florida statue protest

Bradenton, Fla. (WFLA) – Tempers flared Monday as hundreds converged on Bradenton, Florida’s old courthouse plaza for protests and counter-protests centered on a Confederate monument there.
Things got heated when a man’s flag-waving hit a protest sign.
The crowd erupted in cheers as deputies whisked him away.
“This is what democracy looks like,” they shouted.
Earlier, the same man tried to light a flag of a protest group on fire.
“Get the **** out, it’s freedom of speech. It’s freedom of speech,” the man lighting the flag yelled.
Another man snatched the burning flag and ran off.
