Tempers flare at Florida statue protest

Bradenton, Fla. (WFLA) – Tempers flared Monday as hundreds converged on Bradenton, Florida’s old courthouse plaza for protests and counter-protests centered on a Confederate monument there.

Things got heated when a man’s flag-waving hit a protest sign.

The crowd erupted in cheers as deputies whisked him away.

“This is what democracy looks like,” they shouted.

Earlier, the same man tried to light a flag of a protest group on fire.

“Get the **** out, it’s freedom of speech. It’s freedom of speech,” the man lighting the flag yelled.

Another man snatched the burning flag and ran off.

