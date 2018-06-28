Temporary closure on Rogue River, Galice Road

Josephine County, Ore. — A portion of the Rogue River will be closed Friday, as multiple agencies work together to remove a car from Hellgate Canyon.
On June 16th, Oregon State Police troopers were responding to an assault call on Galice Road, when they found a victim lying in the road. Upon further investigation they found a car had driven off the road and into Hellgate Canyon.
On Friday, June 29, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, Public Works Department, Oregon State Police and members of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue will be assisting Croman Corporation to remove the vehicle out of Hellgate Canyon.
Beginning around 8:00 a.m., the Rogue River will have a temporary closure from Hog Creek boat landing to Hellgate Bridge for approximately thirty minutes. During this time all boating traffic will be restricted from the area. Outbound traffic on Galice Road will be delayed at Hog Creek, and inbound traffic will be delayed at the entrance to Stratton Creek. The road closure is also expected to last thirty minutes.
The June 16th crash is still under investigation.
