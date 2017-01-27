Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Board of Education has approved a temporary rule that will grant permission for districts to write-off 14 hours of instructional time after many schools closed due to severe weather.
Schools across Oregon are trying to decide on what to do to make up for the lost classroom time. The temporary rule is intended to give district some flexibility moving forward.
“We know that districts value instructional time, just as we do, but recent storms – which led Governor Brown to declare a state of emergency earlier this month – hit some districts harder than others,” said Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Salam Noor. “Ultimately it will be up to each district to come up with a plan best suited to its situation to make up as much lost class time as possible.”
Medford School District announced in mid-January they had made a tentative schedule change, adding four additional days to their calendar. The district will have to make a decision on whether or not to change that schedule now that 14 hours of classroom time that will not necessarily need to be made-up. MSD sent out the following proposed calendar change:
School will be in session on Presidents’ Day, February 20th (counts as a day for students and an additional work day for teachers.
School will be in session on Parent Teacher Conference Day, March 13th (counts as a day for students, not for teachers)
School will not be in session on April 14th (half-half day). Give that day back to teachers. Delete the late-late start day on April 19th.
School will be in session on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th (counts as two days for students and two work days for teachers).
Conduct the normal closeout/grading day for teachers and staff on Monday June 19th
Conduct a district professional development day on June 20th for the full day (counts as an additional work day for teachers).
The district will move forward with a recommendation to approve the calendar to the Board of Education on Monday February 6th.