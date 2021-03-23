Ten dead in Colorado shooting

Witnesses say the gunman walked into the King Soopers store in Boulder and targeted shoppers randomly.
Eric Talley, the first Boulder police officer to respond to reports of the shooting, was among those killed.
More officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, eventually wounding him. He was taken into custody roughly an hour after the shooting began.
One officer was killed in the shooting, 51-year-old Eric Talley. The other victims were identified as Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.
