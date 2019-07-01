Home
Ten dead in Texas plane crash

ADDISON, Texas (NBC News) – Ten people were killed Sunday when a plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Addison, Texas.

Investigators say the Beechcraft twin engine plane slammed into an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Airport, just north of Dallas.

The plane burst into flames on impact and was completely destroyed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“We know that there were two flight crew members and there were eight passengers we don’t have a lot of detail beyond that at this point,” said National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg.

The hangar was left with a massive hole in its roof and outer wall.

The plane was based in Addison and traveling to St. Petersburg, Florida.

