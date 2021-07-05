Tennant Fire 51% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews continue to gain traction fighting the Tennant Fire burning in rural Siskiyou County.
The wildfire was first reported on the afternoon of June 28 in the Klamath National Forest near the junction of Highway 97 and Tennant Road. That’s about 30 miles east of Yreka and 26 miles northeast of Weed.
By July 5, the fire was 10, 541 acres in size. 51% of the fire’s perimeter was contained.
Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for people around the fire. A map of current evacuations warnings and orders can be found here: https://bit.ly/3jyX2To
The growth of the fire has slowed dramatically and crews will work to burn control lines and mop up the interior.
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7584/.
The cause of the Tennant Fire remains under investigation.