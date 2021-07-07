Tennant Fire in Siskiyou County 71% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The majority of a wildfire burning in rural Siskiyou County has been contained.
The Tennant Fire was first reported on the afternoon of June 28 in the Klamath National Forest near the junction of Highway 97 and Tennant Road. That’s about 30 miles east of Yreka and 26 miles northeast of Weed.
The fire quickly grew to over 10,000 acres in the days after it started. However, by the July Fourth weekend, growth of the fire slowed and it was kept to about 10,500. As of July 7, 71% of the fire’s perimeter was contained.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the area surrounding the fire: https://bit.ly/3jyX2To
Over 800 personnel are working on mopping up the fire and monitoring any hot spots.
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7584/.
The cause of the Tennant Fire remains under investigation.