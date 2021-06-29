Tennant Fire in Siskiyou County approximately 1,700 acres, 95% lined

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews hope favorable weather conditions allow them to complete a control line around a new wildfire in Siskiyou County.
The Tennant Fire was first reported Monday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the junction of Highway 97 and Tennant Road. That’s about 30 miles east of Yreka and 26 miles northeast of Weed.
According to the Forest Service, a full response team was activated including air resources.
By Tuesday morning, the Tennant Fire was reported to be about 1,700 acres, mostly burning in brush and young timber.
The USFS said crews worked throughout the night and built a line around 95% of the fire. It’s considered 5% contained.
People living around the fire were warned they may need to evacuate. A map of current evacuations warnings and orders can be found here: https://bit.ly/3jyX2To
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7584/.