Tennessee brings back electric chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski was executed by electric chair Thursday evening.
Zagorski received his final meal of pickled pig knuckles and pig tails around 4:10 p.m.
A reporter who witnessed the execution says 63-year-old inmate Zagorski mostly looked ahead but did look around the death chamber at a Nashville prison in the minutes before his death. When asked if he had any last words, he said, “Let’s rock.”
In opting for the electric chair over a lethal injection as Tennessee allowed him, Zagorski had argued it would be a quicker and less painful way to die. He became only the second person to die in the electric chair in Tennessee since 1960.
