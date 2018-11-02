Home
Tennessee brings back electric chair

Tennessee brings back electric chair

News Top Stories U.S. & World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski was executed by electric chair Thursday evening.

Zagorski received his final meal of pickled pig knuckles and pig tails around 4:10 p.m.

A reporter who witnessed the execution says 63-year-old inmate Zagorski mostly looked ahead but did look around the death chamber at a Nashville prison in the minutes before his death. When asked if he had any last words, he said, “Let’s rock.”

In opting for the electric chair over a lethal injection as Tennessee allowed him, Zagorski had argued it would be a quicker and less painful way to die. He became only the second person to die in the electric chair in Tennessee since 1960.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2AIfKS3

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »