Tens of thousands affected by power outage in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A power outage Wednesday morning affected over 30,000 people in and around Josephine County.
At about 7:45 a.m. on November 14, Pacific Power said a large scale power outage affecting Grants Pass and surrounding areas was under investigation.
At the peak of the outage, there were about 32,000 customers affected. They estimated the power would be back on by 11:00 a.m.
By 9:15, the cause of the interruption was determined to be a “transmission interruption.”
Crews were able to re-establish power to most customers by 10:00 a.m.