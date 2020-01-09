Tensions between U.S. and Iran ease after missile strike

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Tensions between Iran and the U.S. appeared to ease for now after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases housing American troops in Iraq early Wednesday.
They didn’t cause any U.S. casualties and President Trump signaled that he would not retaliate militarily for the strike. However, there is still a lot of tough talk coming out of Iran.
The man who replaced Qasem Soleimani said that those attacks against the United States were just the first stage of kicking the United States out of this region.
Iran’s supreme leader said that it was just a slap in the face for America and revenge for Qasem Soleimani’s death was still to come.
But as the dust settles, it seems that Iran’s attack was more for symbolism than anything else. It was partly for domestic consumption. It’s also to send the message to the West to say that they have the capability and the range of their missiles to hit the U.S. targets if they wanted to.
The reality of the situation is that attack was probably very calibrated as to not invite an all-out reprisal by the United States against Iran, which would probably be very devastating for the Middle Eastern country.