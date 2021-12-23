Tent camping restrictions eased in Medford during severe weather event

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 23, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford will ease up on enforcing some outdoor camping restrictions during the holiday weekend.

The city said a “Severe Weather” event has been declared starting Saturday, December 25 through Monday, December 27.

During this period, the city will not be enforcing tent restrictions associated with the public camping notice. Fires will remain prohibited throughout the city.

Community organization ACCESS will be opening the shelter at the Navigation Center located at 685 Market Street December 25-27 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Services include food, bedding, and dry storage.

Four-hour-long volunteer shifts are available. If you can help, email [email protected] or call 458-488-1242.

