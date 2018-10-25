Tenth suspicious package found

(NBC News) – More suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats, and containing bomb-like devices, have been found at separate Delaware postal facilities.
The latest packages, addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, are similar to eight others found earlier this week. Those packages were addressed to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other Democratic leaders, as well as actor Robert DeNiro, a vocal critic of President Trump.
The president has denounced the apparent bombing attempts, saying “Such conduct must be fiercely opposed and thoroughly prosecuted,” but at a rally Thursday night and again Friday morning he blamed the media, tweeting that “fake news is fueling anger around the country.”
Most of the packages were intercepted at mail facilities and got nowhere near their intended targets.
