Tesla unveils $35,000 Model 3

PALO ALTO, Calif. (NBC) – Tesla is finally launching its long-awaited standard Model 3 starting at $35,000.
The electric car company, based in Palo Alto, California, has been promising a cheaper version of the Model 3 since it first revealed the mid-size sedan in 2016.
The base Model 3 will have 220 miles of range per charge, with a top speed of 130 miles per hour.
Tesla also announced Thursday that it’s shifting all sales from stores to online.
The company says you can now buy a Tesla on your phone in about 1 minute.
Tesla also pledged to make test drives easier. And says it will offer full refunds if a car is returned within seven days or 1,000 miles.
The cheapest model that consumers could purchase until today was 42,900.