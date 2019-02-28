Home
Tesla unveils $35,000 Model 3

PALO ALTO, Calif. (NBC) – Tesla is finally launching its long-awaited standard Model 3 starting at $35,000.

The electric car company, based in Palo Alto, California, has been promising a cheaper version of the Model 3 since it first revealed the mid-size sedan in 2016.

The base Model 3 will have 220 miles of range per charge, with a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

Tesla also announced Thursday that it’s shifting all sales from stores to online.

The company says you can now buy a Tesla on your phone in about 1 minute.

Tesla also pledged to make test drives easier. And says it will offer full refunds if a car is returned within seven days or 1,000 miles.

The cheapest model that consumers could purchase until today was 42,900.

