Texas armored truck robbery attempt leaves on dead

WILLIS, Texas (KPRC) – A suspect was shot and killed by an armored truck guard during a robbery attempt near Houston Tuesday morning.
Authorities said around 9:30 a.m., two suspects tried to rob Brinks workers while they were operating on a Chase ATM.
Investigators say one of those bullets hit a suspect who died on scene.
Then a second suspect, possibly hit by gunfire took off running.
Witness John Espericeta said, “And we see the male wearing all black. He ran across the street to the car wash and hid behind the dumpster because he was hit.”
Authorities are trying to track down that second suspect. A helicopter is in the sky while officers search on foot.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect killed during the attempted robbery.