Texas child left in backpack dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Texas man is facing capital murder charges in the death of a 10-month-old child.

Lubbock police say 27-year-old Trevor Rowe took Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya to his job site Tuesday morning.

Rowe allegedly stuffed the little girl into a backpack and left her in the floorboard of his vehicle for hours.

Around lunchtime he moved the girl, still zipped inside the backpack, into the trunk.

Police say Rowe checked on the girl around 5 p.m. and discovered she wasn’t breathing.

Paramedics were called and Jester-Montoya was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lubbock police say Rowe and Jester-Montoya weren’t related, but Rowe lived with the little girl’s mother.

Rowe is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10 million bond.

