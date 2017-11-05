Home
Texas church shooting by single shooter leaves multiple people dead

Texas church shooting by single shooter leaves multiple people dead

Local News Top Stories U.S. & World ,

Sutherland Springs, Tx.- Multiple people were reported killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, an official said.

A single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.

The shooter was “down,” Gamez said.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, with as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting and but that her daughter was inside the church.

Article originally published on NBCNews.com.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County's only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics