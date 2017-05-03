Home
Texas community college placed on lock-down after shooting

IRVING, Texas – A Texas community college was placed on lock-down after reports of an active shooter Wednesday.

Shots were reportedly fired at around 11:45 a.m. local time at North Lake College’s Irving Campus, according to NBC DFW.

The campus was placed on lock-down while police responded.

Officers eventually found a victim and the shooter dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Just before 1:00 p.m. local time, police said there was no longer a continuing threat.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the Irving campus while they continue the investigation.

