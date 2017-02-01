Texas daycare to parents: “GET OFF YOUR PHONE!”

Houston, Texas – Some Texas daycare workers posted a sign to parents encouraging them to get off their cell phone and pay attention to their kids.
The sign, posted on the outside of a Houston area daycare, called it “appalling” that parents were “paying more attention to their phone than their own child.”
The sign read in part, “Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? [sic] We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone.”
Parent Juliana Mazurkewicz posted a picture of the sign to Facebook on Friday. So far, it’s been shared more than one million times.