Texas DEA plane crashes into traffic

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KPRC/NBC News) – “I’m telling you right now, you can never tell me that there’s not a God,” Jay Camp says.
Camp’s faith was bolstered Wednesday when the car he was riding in was struck by a crashing plane.
The small plane with three Drug Enforcement Agency agents on board crashed onto a busy Sugar Land, Texas street as it was coming in for a landing, striking two vehicles.
“I really didn’t know what to think. I just saw it and I knew this is it, either we’re here or we’re gone,” Camp says.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls was amazed that the crash didn’t cause more damage or injuries.
“You look at the aircraft and say, ‘Gosh, this could have been horrible.’ I mean, look at the houses around here,” Nehls said. “To be able to set it down right here and to be able to walk out of there with only minor injuries is quite an accomplishment.”
