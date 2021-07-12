» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC
Texas Dems flee state to avoid voting in special legislative session
July 12, 2021
At least 58 Texas House Democrats are fleeing to Washington, D.C. to avoid voting in the state’s special legislative session on Republican-backed voting bills. The lawmakers risk arrest by stopping the session, but are leaving the state to avoid state troopers and rangers.
