Texas groups protest against lifting mask mandate

Groups including restaurant and bar workers who want Governor Greg Abbott to keep the mask mandate in place rallied outside the Texas capitol.
The rally, organized by the “Amplified Sound Coalition” and Austin’s chapter of the “Democratic Socialists of America,” was aimed at reclassifying workers in the food and beverage industry as essentials and getting them access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
They want the mask mandate to stay in place until 70% of workers in the industry are vaccinated.
Jeannette Gregor with the Amplified Sound Coalition said it will put bartenders and other workers in a precarious and potentially dangerous position once the mandate is lifted Wednesday. “As of Wednesday now, I mean all bets are off,” Gregor said. “Our work environments are gonna become hostile environments. We’re going to have to do four times the amount of work just to accomplish our job.”
As the mask mandate comes closer to expiring, more businesses have taken a stance on requiring masks, most notably grocery chain HEB. On Friday, store officials went from “strongly encouraging” customers to wear masks while in stores to requiring them.