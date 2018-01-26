Texas kidnapping victim killed in FBI raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – A kidnapping victim was shot to death Thursday during an FBI investigation at a Houston, Texas home.
Investigators said FBI agents were conducting an operation at the home when the victim, Ulises Villadares, was shot. He was pronounced dead at LBJ Hospital.
Sources said Villadares was taken from a Conroe home Wednesday morning.
Authorities said two men forced their way into the home around 8 a.m.
Villadares and his 12-year-son were inside at the time. When Villadares answered the door, the men pushed their way in with guns, according to investigators.
The men demanded money, bound Villadares and the child, and began searching the house for valuables. They kicked in the door to a bedroom where Villadares’ brother lived, according to court records.
During their search for valuables, the child told police that he heard the men say that his uncle, who was not home during the break-in, owed them $8,000.
