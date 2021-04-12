Texas legislators mull state-wide public camping ban

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – Texas state lawmakers are considering a bill to ban public camping.
The Texas Senate Local Government Committee considered the bill Monday that would establish a statewide public camping ban.
The bill, known as Senate Bill 987, would create a Class-C misdemeanor for violators.
Governor Greg Abbott offered his support for the bill, saying in part, “We cannot sit idly by and allow Texas families and businesses to suffer the economic and public health consequences that these encampments bring into our cities.”
Abbott went on to say that the bill would make a uniform policy for cities to develop “meaningful and compassionate long-term solutions to support those experiencing homelessness.”
If approved, Senate Bill 987 would only allow local governments to enact stricter camping ordinances. Local governments would be able to provide space for camping on property owned by the government.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler proposed the bill, saying officials need to do more to “get people out of tents, not merely to move their tents out of sight.”