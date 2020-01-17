Texas man pleads guilty to felony charge in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– A man arrested in August has pleaded guilty to a felony charge transporting marijuana across state lines.
Wang Ming Yang, a 51-year-old resident of Texas, was originally stopped at the time for a routine traffic violation in Siskiyou County. During the stop, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he smelled marijuana inside the car.
Deputies found Yang was transporting 13 pounds of marijuana and $63,500 in cash.
On Thursday, the Siskiyou County District Attorney stated Yang pleaded guilty to a felony charge for unlawful interstate transportation for sales of cannabis.
