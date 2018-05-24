Texas mom unexpectedly gives birth to quadruplets

WACO, Tex. (KCEN) – A woman in Texas thought she was having triplets, but ended up giving birth to quadruplets.
Vivian Van Gorder had a cesarean section Monday at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.
While the doctor was delivering the babies, he said he felt an extra elbow.
To everyone’s surprise, another baby girl was waiting to come out, marking the first-ever birth of quadruplets at the hospital.
“The birth of a child is always a special life event. The birth of quadruplets is a truly miraculous event,” Melonnie Pollard, director of women’s and children’s services at Hillcrest Hospital said.
