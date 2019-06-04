Texas neighbors rescue man from house fire

Marco Bergen said, “I went to grab a water hose just to help put it out and someone yelled, ‘The man is upstairs.’” From that moment, Bergen knew what he had to do.
He ran to the front door of the burning home and opened it. “When I opened the front door the black smoke was so thick it actually knocked me in the face and I almost passed out,” he said.
Bergen did not let that stop him. He took a deep breath and went back inside, started yelling out for his neighbor. “I could hear something barely like and I said, ‘Be quiet.’ Someone was yelling behind me and then I finally heard him and then I asked for a flashlight.”
Neighbor Chad Mouhot said, “We had to help our neighbors.” Mouhot used his phone’s flashlight and joined the search of the missing neighbor.
By now the smoke was so thick the men were crawling on the floor as the flames grew and the smoke closed in, they finally spotted their neighbor.
Mouhot said, “Luckily, we saw the bottom of his feet and that is when we snapped in and grabbed him. We took in the smoke just long enough to grab him and drag him out.”
The men got their neighbor to safety.
At first the victim was not breathing, but he was revived. He was said to be talking before being taken to a hospital for evaluation.
“Firemen and police cannot always be there when we need them at that moment,” Mouhot explained. “So sometimes we have to step in and do something about it.”
A woman who also lives in the house made it out on her own. Both she and the man were treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say the fire was ignited by improperly discarded smoking materials in the garage.