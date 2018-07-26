Texas Roadhouse offers discount for firefighters

MEDFORD, Ore.– Firefighters can burn thousands of calories a day while working long hours fighting on the fire lines. Knowing this, one local restaurant chain is providing a special offer for these men and women as a “Thank You” for their hard work this summer.
The Texas Roadhouse off of Delta Waters Road in Medford announced it is giving a 20 percent discount for firefighters or any other personnel that may be helping to contain the fires. The restaurant says the discount applies to any item, except for alcoholic drinks, on it’s menu.
Managers at the restaurant say they wanted to show their support and give firefighters a chance to get out of the smoke and have a hearty meal.
“They’ve got to be hungry you know,” said Matt Dee, a managing partner. “So what better place than right here. We’re pretty close to those fires this year which we haven’t been that close in the past so it’s more getting out in the community and helping those that are helping us.”
The Texas Roadhouse will be offering the discount till September or until all the fires have been knocked down.
