Texas school warns against anti-gun protests during school hours

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KPRC) – Officials at Texas’ Needville Independent School District are making it clear that students are not allowed to hold demonstrations or protests during school hours.

In a statement, Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the district is very sensitive to school violence, such as last week’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. Needville ISD officials say there is a “movement” attempting to stage walkouts and disruptions at Needville High School through social media and other outlets.

Needville ISD officials said if students choose to take part in a demonstration or protest, they will be suspended from school for three days and face all the consequences that come with an out-of-school suspension.

“If we decide to walk out if our life is in danger, we’re going to walk out,” one Needville student said in response. “That’s worth a suspension. It really is.”

