The Ashland School District is offering free summer meals

Posted by Lauren Pretto June 18, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland School District is offering free summer meals for kids ages one through 18.

According to a release from the school district, these summer meals will be available from June 17th through August 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, with the exception of June 19th and July 4th.

These meals will be served at Bellview Elementary School and Walker Elementary School.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

Lauren Pretto
