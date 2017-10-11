The Boy Scouts of America says it will open membership to girls

Irving, Tex. – The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday they plan to allow the admittance of girls into the Cubs Scouts starting next year. A new program for older girls will also be established using the same type of curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
NBC News reports under the plan, Cub Scout “dens”–the smallest units–will be either all girls or all boys. However larger Cub Scout packs will be given the option to be single-gender or welcome both genders.
The BSA has approved the plan unanimously at a meeting in Irving Texas. They said the change was needed to provide more options for parents.
The Girls Scouts of the USA reportedly criticized the plan, suggesting the move was made due to financial problems within the BSA.
Both organizations have seen drops in memberships in recent years. Reasons may include a perception they are old-fashioned and don’t fit into many families’ busy schedules.