YREKA, Cal.- The City of Yreka replacing old portions of its sewage collection system due to significant structural defects.

These defects include sections of cracked pipe, partial collapses and deformed cross-sections.

There were also several sewer mains that lacked maintenance access points, like manholes.

Without these access points, the city says maintaining these lines is virtually impossible without excavation.

Over 12000 feet of mainlines, 5100 feet of laterals with cleanouts, 35 manholes, 17 rod holes, 950 feet of water mains, two fire hydrants, and eight water services were replaced.

Over $7 million in funding was provided in a grant from the State Water Resources Control Board’s Clean Water State Revolving fund.

Trench patching, paving and chip sealing are scheduled for fall to finalize the project.

