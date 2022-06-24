The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gives almost $650,000 to charities in the region

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is providing a total of $649,930 to 61 charities across southwestern Oregon.

On Thursday, the foundation also awarded non-profit, Klamath Film, $5,000 for its work providing support and opportunities in Klamath County.

Klamath Film allows youth to share their creative storytelling skills and learn about film production through a week-long film camp in July.

Since its beginning in 1998, the foundation has given $21,539,146 to non-profits throughout southwestern Oregon.