The criminal history of man accused of torturing a Grants Pass woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police are still looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster.

“I’m disgusted by what I know happened. This was an evil act,” Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Wolf Creek man is still on the run from police.

He is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Grants Pass for “a protracted period of time.”

According to police, the victim was found tied up, beaten, and unconscious in her home last Tuesday on the 2100 block of Shane Way.

Police said that as of Monday afternoon, six days after she was found, the victim still has not regained consciousness.

Unfortunately, it’s also similar to a previous case Foster was involved in.

According to CNN, between 2017 and 2019, Foster was charged in two incidents in which he was accused of attacking women in Nevada.

In the first case, Foster’s ex-girlfriend testified he tried to strangle her on Christmas Eve of 2017 after he saw another man had texted her, according to CNN.

While that case was pending, Foster was charged with kidnapping and assaulting his then-girlfriend in 2019.

According to CNN, the victim told police Foster strangled her to the point of unconsciousness several times and kept her tied up for almost two weeks.

She was found with seven broken ribs and two black eyes.

In August of 2021, CNN said that Foster accepted plea deals in both cases.

The Associated Press said that he was sentenced to up to two and a half years in prison, but was given credit for the over 700 days he had already served awaiting trial, leaving Foster with less than 200 days to serve in custody.

That would mean Foster was released about a year ago, and at some point since then, moved back to Wolf Creek where he’s originally from.

“We are focused, laser-focused, let me tell you that again, we’re laser-focused on capturing this man and bringing him to justice. Whatever happened in the past, we can talk about with those officials later,” Hensman said Thursday.

The Grants Pass Police Department said that it is possible Foster may try to change his appearance by either shaving his beard or changing his hair color.

Police said that it is important the public pays attention to Foster’s facial structure and eyes, features that are difficult to change.

Foster was able to escape police Thursday night after a lengthy manhunt, with police saying he likely had help.

“Ben Foster is from the Southern Oregon area, so he has a lot of friends, a lot of contacts within this area. So, it is possible that he could be getting assistance in remaining around the area,” GPPD Lt. Jeff Hattersley said on Friday.

GPPD said Friday that he is actively using online dating apps to get in contact with people who could become victims or help him escape.

The Grants Pass Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Ben Foster.

Police say if you see Foster, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

Police say he is extremely dangerous and carrying a gun.