The Expo hosts ‘Bones and Barrels’ this Friday & Saturday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point’s “Battle of the Bones” is taking over the annual “Bacon and Barrels” event. The mash-up, now called “Bones and Barrels” will be at The Expo this weekend.

Friday night sees 10 teams competing for $19,000 in prize money in a pork rib cook-off.

Saturday is for drink samples, a bloody Mary bar, live music, and more ribs.

Saturday night ends with a date night event with tons of games.

Don’t forget, the event is 21 and up.

You can snag tickets right now from AtTheExpo.com.