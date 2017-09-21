Home
The final show of the Summer 2017 season at The Britt

Jacksonville, Ore.- Tonight was the final notes of the summer 2017 season at The Britt were sung by Michael Franti.

Ashland resident Jack Gibbs was watching for the 10th year in a row.

Gibbs says he didn’t want to miss the final show of the season.

“I thought, ‘I gotta get out there it’s the last night.’ It’s been a long weird summer and the rain and the electrical storm, ” Gibbs says.

It paid off. Jack Gibbs was able to get backstage passes to meet performer Michael Franti.

“I had an extra ticket and then a friend said, ‘I could get you in to meet Michael Franti and I said, What?'”

Gibbs says he’s had many memorable nights at The Britt after 10 years of coming to the shows, but there are two performers that he’ll never forget.

And there’s one other moment he wont forget, from this summer!

Jack Gibbs and his son were at The Britt when heavy rain caused electrical issues and shut down one of their summer shows.

“We were soaked inevitably but my son loved it. He was just drenched,” Gibbs says.

Even with the thick smoke and power outages this summer, Gibbs says there are three things that will always keep him coming back to The Britt.

Relaxation, enjoyment, and the energy.

