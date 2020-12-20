“The Fudge Girls” sell 315 pounds of fudge to fundraise for St. Jude’s Children Hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. — A pair of local kids sold fudge at Crater Chain Saw in Medford Saturday morning as a fundraiser to support Saint Jude’s Children Hospital.
Brook and Lily Akins, aka “The Fudge Girls,” baked for two and a half days to make 315 pounds of fudge.
They started doing this every Thanksgiving and Christmas three years ago when Brook wanted to donate her birthday money to the hospital.
They donate 100% of the money raised to Saint Jude.
“It’s really cool to see how generous people are when you’re doing it for a good cause and how much people will give,” Brook said.
“Just seeing people coming out and giving so much. They’ll buy a pound of fudge for $100. Just being able to see that spirit in people even in such a hard year has been so cool,” Lily said.
This may be the last year Lily gets to help bake the fudge because she heads off to college, but Brook plans to continue the tradition next year.
They will sell the leftover fudge from Saturday at Crater Chain Saw on Monday, December 21.
Check out their Facebook page for news and updates.
