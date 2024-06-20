The Grants Pass City Council hears citizens’ Skatepark concerns

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Some Grants Pass residents brought their concerns about the recent renovation of the Grants Pass Skatepark to the city council Wednesday night.

NBC5 recently reported the Grants Pass Skatepark reopened to the public after a $200,000 renovation through a contract with Freedom Builders.

During the Grants Pass City Council meeting, some residents voiced their thoughts during public comment.

“If you walk around the park, it’s so clear that they did a really botch job,” one Grants Pass resident said.

Comments included questions of why the public was not involved in the planning of the renovation, why certain aspects of the contract cost as much as they did and concerns of how safe the skatepark is.

Council Member Dwight Faszer II says these statements aren’t falling on deaf ears.

“I’m going to take those that came and talked to the skatepark as kind of a representative voice of the skating community. I think it would be appropriate to have a scheduled meeting where some staff and maybe some council will go out and look with holistic understanding of the scope of the work,” Faszer said.

Though some citizens say they aren’t happy with the results of the renovation, they were still thankful the city saw the importance of the park.

