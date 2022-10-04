‘The Haunted Chamber’ haunted house re-opens after closing last year

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular haunted house that announced it’s closure last year is re-opening once again.

‘The Haunted Chamber’ haunted house located on Front and Third Street, closed last year due to a lack of reliable staffing.

After forming a partnership with the South Medford High School drama club, they are now able to re-open.

Up to 30 students will participate as actors at the haunted house.

The owner of the haunted chamber said the drama club helping out two years in-a-row now is the biggest reason they re-opened.

“That’s really what saved our bacon was that we had this influx of very energetic actors that really really helped us out a lot. And their program is involved again this year,” Owner of The Haunted Chamber Robin Downward said.

The haunted house will also be partnering with ‘Rogue Haunted Mines’ by sharing the same building this year.

This year’s theme will be ‘vampires.’

The haunted house opens on Friday at 7 p.m..