MEDFORD, Ore. – The Holly Theatre renovations are coming along.

It said on its Facebook page that they’ve been working on a new stage floor and it’s going to be 15 percent larger than before.

The Holly will be able to seat more than a thousand people for events.

The restoration project has been going on for a decade.

The holly will begin having open houses starting March 4th and continuing every first Saturday of each month.

For more information including how to donate you can visit their Facebook page.